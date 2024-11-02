Cason Wallace News: Back to bench Saturday

Wallace is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have rotated in and out of the starting lineup through the first six games of the regular season, and Wiggins will get the start Saturday. Wallace is averaging 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 steals across 25.6 minutes this season.