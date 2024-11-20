Cason Wallace News: Back to first unit with 13 points

Wallace finished Tuesday's 110-104 loss to the Spurs with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 34 minutes.

Wallace recorded a season-high seven assists in the loss. The team continues to experiment with the backcourt positions, but both Wallace and Aaron Wiggins appear to be better options than Isaiah Joe, who has struggled in early action.