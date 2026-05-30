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Cason Wallace News: Back with starters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 6:06pm

Wallace will start Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wallace will move back into the starting lineup in place of Jared McCain due to the absences of Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf). Across 14 postseason games, Wallace is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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