Cason Wallace News: Drains five threes in Game 7 loss

Wallace logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes during the Thunder's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

After coming off the bench in the Thunder's last two games, Wallace was back in the starting lineup for Game 7 to give the Thunder a spark in the absences of Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf). Wallace was quiet for most of the night but came alive in the fourth quarter with 14 points, but it ultimately wasn't enough as the Thunder came up short in their title defense. Wallace is under a team option for the 2026-27 season, and it'll be interesting to see what his role is with Oklahoma City after starting in a career-high 58 regular-season games this past year and moving into the starting five for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.