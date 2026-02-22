Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: First career double-double Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Wallace closed Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Cavaliers with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

The double-double was a career first for the third-year guard. Wallace had scored just 15 points total over the prior three games, and through nine contests in February (all starts) he's averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.4 threes.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
