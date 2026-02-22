Cason Wallace News: First career double-double Sunday
Wallace closed Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Cavaliers with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 34 minutes.
The double-double was a career first for the third-year guard. Wallace had scored just 15 points total over the prior three games, and through nine contests in February (all starts) he's averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.4 threes.
