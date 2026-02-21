Cason Wallace News: Gets four steals in victory
Wallace accumulated eight points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-86 victory over Brooklyn.
Wallace continues his campaign to make an All-Defensive team with a four-steal effort against the Brooklyn Nets. He could have had a much better scoring tally if he sank any of his five three point attempts, but his team cruised to victory nonetheless. Wallace also dished out six assists. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell both out due to abdominal stains, Wallace will have a few more games of being the lead guard in OKC.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 417 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 318 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 318 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2923 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More