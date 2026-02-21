Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Gets four steals in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Wallace accumulated eight points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-86 victory over Brooklyn.

Wallace continues his campaign to make an All-Defensive team with a four-steal effort against the Brooklyn Nets. He could have had a much better scoring tally if he sank any of his five three point attempts, but his team cruised to victory nonetheless. Wallace also dished out six assists. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell both out due to abdominal stains, Wallace will have a few more games of being the lead guard in OKC.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
