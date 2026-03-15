Cason Wallace News: Headed to bench

Wallace will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder will go with a starting five featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein on Sunday. Through 10 games off the bench this season, Wallace has posted averages of 5.8 points, 1.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.