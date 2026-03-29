Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Wallace will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

This will be Wallace's 15th game of the season operating in a reserve role. As a member of the second unit, Wallace owns averages of 5.9 points and 1.6 steals per game.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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