Cason Wallace News: Headed to bench
Wallace will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
This will be Wallace's 15th game of the season operating in a reserve role. As a member of the second unit, Wallace owns averages of 5.9 points and 1.6 steals per game.
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