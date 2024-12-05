Cason Wallace News: Moving back to bench
Wallace won't start Thursday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Thunder have been rotating the starter at shooting guard often this season, and Joe will earn the nod after posting 19 points off the bench in the win over Utah on Tuesday. Wallace is averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across 10 appearances off the bench this season.
