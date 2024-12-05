Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Moving back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Wallace won't start Thursday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Thunder have been rotating the starter at shooting guard often this season, and Joe will earn the nod after posting 19 points off the bench in the win over Utah on Tuesday. Wallace is averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across 10 appearances off the bench this season.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
