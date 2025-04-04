Cason Wallace News: Muted impact off bench in loss

Wallace finished Friday's 125-111 loss to the Rockets with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Wallace moved to the bench after starting Wednesday's game against Detroit, and his impact in the box score was muted during a poor shooting night. The 2023 first-rounder remains a solid source of triples and swipes in category-driven fantasy settings, but his appeal in points leagues is far less pronounced. Over his last nine outings, Wallace has averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.