Cason Wallace News: Not listed on injury report
Wallace (toe) is not on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Suns.
Wallace missed Oklahoma City's final two regular-season games with a minor toe issue, but he'll return to the active roster for the playoffs. Wallace put in averages of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.9 steals per game this season.
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