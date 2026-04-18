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Cason Wallace News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Wallace (toe) is not on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Suns.

Wallace missed Oklahoma City's final two regular-season games with a minor toe issue, but he'll return to the active roster for the playoffs. Wallace put in averages of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.9 steals per game this season.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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