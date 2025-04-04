Cason Wallace News: Not starting Friday

Wallace won't start Friday's game against the Rockets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace started Wednesday's win over the Pistons and finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes. Over his last four games (two starts), Wallace has averaged 11.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.