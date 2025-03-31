Cason Wallace News: Not starting Monday

Wallace is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Bulls on Monday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace will retreat to the bench Monday while Chet Holmgren (hip) returns to the starting lineup. Wallace has started in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 29.6 minutes per game.