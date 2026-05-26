Cason Wallace News: Not starting Tuesday
Wallace won't start Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Josue Pavon of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jared McCain will get the starting nod with Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf) sidelined, pushing Wallace back to the second unit. Through four games (one start) in the series, the third-year guard has averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists in 25.5 minutes per tilt.
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