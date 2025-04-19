Cason Wallace News: Off injury report

Wallace (shoulder) is available Sunday for Game 1 of the Thunder's first-round playoff series versus the Grizzlies.

Wallace didn't play in the final three games of the regular season due to a right shoulder strain, but he likely would have been available if the Thunder hadn't already clinched the NBA's top record. The second-year guard finished the regular season with averages of 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game across 68 appearances (43 starts).