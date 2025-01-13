Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Plays well with 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 11:20am

Wallace ended Sunday's 136-95 victory over the Wizards with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

Wallace continues to trend in the right direction for the Thunder with Alex Caruso (hip) on the shelf. Through the opening six games of January, Wallace has averages of 10.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 three-pointers while hitting 55.6 percent from the field.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
