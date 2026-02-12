Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Poor showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Wallace ended with four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns.

Wallace had a very quiet night for the Thunder, but he has a big opportunity to bounce back Thursday against the Bucks with a number of key players being held out. Through 52 appearances this season, Wallace is returning 10th-round value in nine-category formats with 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago