Cason Wallace News: Posts season-high 13 points

Wallace closed with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 137-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.

After starting the year converting just two of his first 12 three-point attempts, Wallace converted on three triples in Friday's blowout win. The second-year guard has tallied at least one steal in each of his five appearances, averaging 2.2 swipes across five contests to begin the 2024-25 campaign.