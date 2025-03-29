Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Wallace is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder will tweak their lineup for this clash due to the absence of Chet Holmgren (hip), and this means Wallace will step into the lineup. Wallace will likely play in the backcourt alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams playing at small and power forward, respectively.

