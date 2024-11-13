Cason Wallace News: Returns to first unit

Wallace is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace has struggled through Oklahoma City's first 11 games, connecting on just 26.7 percent of 2.7 threes per game. That being said, the Thunder are opting for a five-guard lineup Wednesday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams rounding out the starting group.