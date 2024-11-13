Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Returns to first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Wallace is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace has struggled through Oklahoma City's first 11 games, connecting on just 26.7 percent of 2.7 threes per game. That being said, the Thunder are opting for a five-guard lineup Wednesday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams rounding out the starting group.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
