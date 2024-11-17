Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace News: Reverts to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Wallace is not in the Thunder's starting lineup Sunday against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Wallace will retreat to the Thunder bench Sunday as Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins enter the starting lineup. Wallace started in each of the Thunder's last two games and averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals over 27.5 minutes per game.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
