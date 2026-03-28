Cason Wallace News: Scores 21 points in spot start
Wallace finished Friday's 131-113 win over the Bulls with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes.
Wallace got the start Friday due to the absence of Chet Holmgren (hip) and delivered a massive impact, surpassing the 20-point mark for the first tme since Feb. 25, when he had 23 points in a loss to Detroit. Wallace's recent numbers have been trending in the wrong direction, as he was coming off 10 straight games with single-digit scoring figures, and his fantasy upside was also trending downward following the return of Jalen Williams to the starting lineup. Wallace should return to a bench if Holmgren returns to the starting unit against the Knicks on Sunday.
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