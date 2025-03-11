Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Season high in assists Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 8:31am

Wallace contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 140-127 loss to the Nuggets.

The second-year point guard paced the Thunder in assists on the night, setting a new season high in the process. Wallace missed the last seven games before the All-Star break with a shoulder injury, but he's looked good since rejoining the lineup. Over his past 10 appearances, Wallace has averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 threes in 26.8 minutes a contest while shooting a cool 50.0 percent from the floor.

