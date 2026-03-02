Cason Wallace News: Shoots poorly in win

Cason Wallace headshot

March 2, 2026

Wallace provided four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over Dallas.

Wallace has been trending in the wrong direction since putting up 27 points in a win over the Thunder on Feb. 24, and he's failed to surpass the 10-point threshold in his last two contests. Wallace should remain a decent fantasy option as long as he remains in a starting role, and that'll likely be the case until Jalen Williams (hamstring) is ready to play. Wallace is averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 13 starts since the beginning of February.

