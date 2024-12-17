Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Slides back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Wallace will come off the bench in Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Isaiah Joe will supplant Wallace in the starting lineup for the NBA Cup Final on Tuesday. Over his last five outings (four starts), the 21-year-old has averaged 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 28.4 minutes per contest.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
