Cason Wallace News: Solid line in return

Wallace (shoulder) registered 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in Friday's 130-107 win over the Jazz.

Wallace was back in action after he had missed the Thunder's final seven games before the All-Star break due to a right shoulder strain. He had started in 14 of his previous 15 appearances, but Wallace came off the bench Friday and looks like he'll have to settle for a reserve role moving forward with the Thunder having recently welcomed Chet Holmgren back into the lineup. Wallace came through with a strong line Friday, but if he continues to be limited to around 20-to-25 minutes while the Thunder are at full strength, he'll have a tough time maintaining value in 12-team leagues.