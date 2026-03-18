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Cason Wallace News: Starting sans Dort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Wallace will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

With Luguentz Dort (rest) sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back, Wallace will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (54 games), the 22-year-old guard has averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals in 27.8 minutes per contest.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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