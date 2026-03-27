Cason Wallace News: Starting sans Holmgren
Wallace will start Friday's game against the Bulls, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
With Chet Holmgren (hip) unavailable, Wallace will rejoin the first unit against Chicago. Over 13 starts since the All-Star break, the third-year guard has averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest.
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