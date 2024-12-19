Cason Wallace News: Starting Thursday

Wallace will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace retreated to the bench during Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship loss to the Bucks, though he'll reclaim his starting role from Isaiah Joe on Thursday. Wallace has averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 28.4 minutes per contest in his last five regular-season appearances (four starts).