Cason Wallace News: Starting Thursday

Wallace will start in Thursday's game against Dallas, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The 21-year-old will reclaim his starting spot from Aaron Wiggins after coming off the bench in Wednesday's win over Utah. Wallace has started in 28 of his 42 regular-season appearances thus far, during which he has averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest.