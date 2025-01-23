Cason Wallace News: Starting Thursday
Wallace will start in Thursday's game against Dallas, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The 21-year-old will reclaim his starting spot from Aaron Wiggins after coming off the bench in Wednesday's win over Utah. Wallace has started in 28 of his 42 regular-season appearances thus far, during which he has averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest.
