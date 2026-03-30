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Cason Wallace News: Starting versus Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:41pm

Wallace will start Monday's game against Detroit, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Oklahoma City is playing the second half of a back-to-back, so Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) will take the night off. As a result, Wallace will rejoin the starting lineup. The 22-year-old has started 57 games this season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 2.1 steals across 27.6 minutes per contest in those appearances.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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