Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Ties career high in scoring Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 7:03pm

Wallace posted 27 points (11-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during the Thunder's 116-107 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Wallace put together a productive statline during Tuesday's win, leading the Thunder in both points and assists while finishing second in rebounds behind Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren (nine each). Wallace's 27 points tied a career high that he set Feb. 1 against the Nuggets, and the third-year pro has stepped into a more prominent role on offense in the absence of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen). Wallace has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games and has averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 2.4 steals over 30.0 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cason Wallace See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago