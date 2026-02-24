Cason Wallace News: Ties career high in scoring Tuesday

Wallace posted 27 points (11-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during the Thunder's 116-107 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Wallace put together a productive statline during Tuesday's win, leading the Thunder in both points and assists while finishing second in rebounds behind Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren (nine each). Wallace's 27 points tied a career high that he set Feb. 1 against the Nuggets, and the third-year pro has stepped into a more prominent role on offense in the absence of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen). Wallace has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games and has averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 2.4 steals over 30.0 minutes per game since Feb. 1.