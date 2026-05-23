Cason Wallace News: Well-rounded performance in win
Wallace closed Friday's 123-108 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes.
Although he wasn't very efficient, Wallace still scored in double figures for a second straight game while providing a well-rounded impact. The 22-year-old guard also led the Thunder in steals and has now tallied multiple swipes in three consecutive contests. Through three games in the Western Conference Finals, he's averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.7 assists in 27.0 minutes per tilt.
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