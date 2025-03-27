Fantasy Basketball
Cason Wallace headshot

Cason Wallace News: Will go vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 4:47pm

Wallace (knee) has been cleared to play and will come off the bench Thursday against the Grizzlies.

Wallace was handed a questionable tag leading up to Thursday's matchup due to a left knee injury, but the medical staff has since given him the green light to play. He'll be deployed off the bench despite starting his last five games for the Thunder, allowing Luguentz Dort to make a second consecutive start.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
