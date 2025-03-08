Cason Wallace News: Will play against Denver

Wallace (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Wallace will return to the lineup for the Thunder on Sunday after missing Wednesday's win against the Trail Blazers with a bruised knee. In 54 games played this season for Oklahoma City, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from deep.