Cason Wallace News: Won't start Monday

Wallace won't start Monday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) back in the starting five following a 16-game absence, Wallace will slide to the second unit. Over 12 appearances off the bench this season, the Kentucky product has averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest.