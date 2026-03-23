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Cason Wallace News: Won't start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Wallace won't start Monday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) back in the starting five following a 16-game absence, Wallace will slide to the second unit. Over 12 appearances off the bench this season, the Kentucky product has averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest.

Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
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