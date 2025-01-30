Cassius Stanley News: Matches season high with 18 points

Stanley posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 loss to the Stars.

Stanley's 18 points from Valley's bench matched his season-high output, which he set during the Jan. 23 win over the G League Timberwolves. The 2020 second-rounder has averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals in 18.8 minutes across 24 contests with the G League Suns this year.