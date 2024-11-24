Cassius Stanley News: Scores 10 points as starter

Stanley posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) two assists, one rebound and two steals in 19 minutes during Friday's 136-125 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

After coming off the bench during his first two G League appearances this season, Stanley has started two straight games. This was his second double-digit scoring outing, averaging 7.2 points in 19.3 minutes per game.