Coward landed on an opposing player's foot and injured his left ankle after playing just under 13 minutes. He finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Despite not playing at all in the second half, the rookie first-rounder still ended the game as Memphis' second-leading scorer. Coward's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Spurs. If he's forced to miss time, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and GG Jackson are candidates for an uptick in minutes.