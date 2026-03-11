Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Coward is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Dallas due to right knee injury management.

Coward is likely to be held out of the opening leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set for rest purposes. With several of Coward's teammates also listed as out or doubtful, Memphis could be forced to lean on Javon Small, Cam Spencer (back), Jahmai Mashack and Rayan Rupert in the backcourt.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
