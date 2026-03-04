Cedric Coward Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Coward (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.

As expected, the Grizzlies are planning to hold Coward out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The rookie returned from a seven-game absence Tuesday against the Timberwolves and finished with 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes.