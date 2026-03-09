Cedric Coward Injury: Officially out
Coward (knee) won't play Monday against the Nets.
Coward was downgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, so the fact that he's been ruled out isn't much of a surprise. This should open up plenty of opportunities for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 45 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2710 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More