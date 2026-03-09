Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Officially out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Coward (knee) won't play Monday against the Nets.

Coward was downgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, so the fact that he's been ruled out isn't much of a surprise. This should open up plenty of opportunities for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer in the backcourt.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago