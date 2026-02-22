Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Coward (knee) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's matchup with the Kings.

Monday will mark Coward's fourth straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's meeting with the Warriors. Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will continue to pick up the slack in Coward's absence.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
