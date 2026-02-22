Cedric Coward Injury: Out again Monday
Coward (knee) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's matchup with the Kings.
Monday will mark Coward's fourth straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's meeting with the Warriors. Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will continue to pick up the slack in Coward's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 220 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More