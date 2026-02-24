Cedric Coward Injury: Out again Wednesday

Coward (knee) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Warriors.

Coward will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to an injury that the Grizzlies are now labeling as a right posterior capsule sprain, after he had previously been listed with a hyperextended knee. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said shortly after the All-Star break ended that Coward is making progress in his recovery, but the rookie isn't believed to have resumed practicing with the team. With the 21-35 Grizzlies well removed from playoff contention, expect the team to take a conservative approach with bringing Coward back from the knee injury.