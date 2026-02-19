Cedric Coward Injury: Out for Friday
Coward (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Jazz.
Coward will miss his second consecutive contest due to a hyperextended right knee, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday against Miami. With the rookie first-rounder joining Ja Morant (elbow), Scotty Pippen (toe), Ty Jerome (calf) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) on the sidelines, Cam Spencer, Jahmai Mashack and Javon Small are candidates for increased playing time, especially if Walter Clayton (calf) is downgraded from doubtful to out.
