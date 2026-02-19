Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Coward (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Jazz.

Coward will miss his second consecutive contest due to a hyperextended right knee, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday against Miami. With the rookie first-rounder joining Ja Morant (elbow), Scotty Pippen (toe), Ty Jerome (calf) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) on the sidelines, Cam Spencer, Jahmai Mashack and Javon Small are candidates for increased playing time, especially if Walter Clayton (calf) is downgraded from doubtful to out.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
