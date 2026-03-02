Cedric Coward Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Coward (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Coward has missed seven consecutive games due to a right knee posterior capsule sprain, though the questionable tag offers some optimism for a return in the near future. On the season, the rookie is averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc across 48 appearances (35 starts). Should Coward remain out Tuesday, Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Rayan Rupert are candidates to see increased opportunities.
