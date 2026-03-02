Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Coward (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Coward has missed seven consecutive games due to a right knee posterior capsule sprain, though the questionable tag offers some optimism for a return in the near future. On the season, the rookie is averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc across 48 appearances (35 starts). Should Coward remain out Tuesday, Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Rayan Rupert are candidates to see increased opportunities.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago