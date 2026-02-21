Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 11:09am

Coward (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Coward will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a hyperextended right knee. The rookie's absence further thins a Memphis backcourt that is already missing Ja Morant (elbow) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger). With Coward out again, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer should pick up most of the backcourt usage Saturday. Coward's next opportunity to play will arrive Monday against the Kings.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
