Cedric Coward Injury: Remains out Saturday
Coward (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Coward will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a hyperextended right knee. The rookie's absence further thins a Memphis backcourt that is already missing Ja Morant (elbow) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger). With Coward out again, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer should pick up most of the backcourt usage Saturday. Coward's next opportunity to play will arrive Monday against the Kings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 219 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More