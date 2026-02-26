Cedric Coward Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Coward (knee) is out for Friday's game against Dallas.
A sprained knee is resulting in a sixth consecutive absence for the rookie swingman, and it doesn't look like Memphis is in a rush to get Coward back onto the floor. The injury-plagued Grizzlies should once again turn to Jaylen Wells for an expanded role, and Rayan Rupert has a clearer path to minutes as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More