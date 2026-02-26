Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Coward (knee) is out for Friday's game against Dallas.

A sprained knee is resulting in a sixth consecutive absence for the rookie swingman, and it doesn't look like Memphis is in a rush to get Coward back onto the floor. The injury-plagued Grizzlies should once again turn to Jaylen Wells for an expanded role, and Rayan Rupert has a clearer path to minutes as well.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
