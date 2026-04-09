Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Coward (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Coward will be held out of Friday's contest due to lower-back soreness. The rookie first-rounder's last chance to suit up this season will come Sunday in Houston. With Coward joining a plethora of Memphis players on the inactive list, Adama Bal and Jahmai Mashack should see increased burn.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
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