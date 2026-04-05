Cedric Coward headshot

Cedric Coward Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:39pm

Coward (back) won't play Sunday in Milwaukee.

Coward will receive a maintenance day on the front end of a back-to-back set to rest his ailing back, which could result in a spot-start for Rayan Rupert. For now, Coward should be considered questionable for Monday's meeting with the Cavs.

Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Coward See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago