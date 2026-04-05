Cedric Coward Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Coward (back) won't play Sunday in Milwaukee.
Coward will receive a maintenance day on the front end of a back-to-back set to rest his ailing back, which could result in a spot-start for Rayan Rupert. For now, Coward should be considered questionable for Monday's meeting with the Cavs.
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